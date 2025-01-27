The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in the gas tariff for captive power plants, setting the new rate at Rs. 3,500 per MMBtu, up from the previous Rs. 3,000 per MMBtu.

In a notification issued on Sunday, OGRA defined a captive power plant as an industrial unit engaged in power production—either solely for self-consumption or for selling surplus electricity to distribution companies or bulk consumers.

The revised gas prices will come into effect from February 1, 2025. However, the tariff hike applies exclusively to captive power plants, with rates for residential consumers and other industries remaining unchanged.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the tariff increase on Saturday.