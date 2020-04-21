BUSINESS

NKATI demanded K-Electric not to enforce ISPA charges till 30th April 2020.

ISP adjustment rejected in Electricity Bills Industrialists threaten to shut down factories

Theazb Web Desk
KARACHI- Capt. A Moiz Khan, patron-in-chief, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) and President Naseem Akhtar has rejected ISPA charges in Electricity Bills and warn K-Electric not to enforce ISPA charges till 30th April 2020.

“If K-Electric will not stop to harassment business community and continue to enforce for ISP (Industrial Support Program) adjustment charges before 30th April 2020, industrialist will lockdown their factories and do protest against this injustice act”, NKATI leaders threaten. 

NKATI leaders appealed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for intervention and issue directives to K-Electric not to enforce ISPA charges till 30th April 2020, as K-Electric had deferred the ISPA till 30th April 2020.

In an emerging meeting, Capt. A Moiz Khan and President Naseem Akhtar further said that Industries have received supplementary bills in the name of ISP adjustment but due to coronavirus threats and lockdown, it’s impossible for industries to pay bills.

NKATI leaders warn K-Electric to stop harassment and not to enforce ISPA charges till 30th April 2020, otherwise industrialists will lockdown their factories as a protest, in this result aside from having a very negative impact on exports, also have concerns about the unemployment of workers, while K-Electric will be responsible of industries shutdown and worker’s unemployment.

