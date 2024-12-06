A young couple was brutally murdered after their love marriage in the Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore on Friday.

The victims, identified as 20-year-old Izhar and 17-year-old Benish, were residents of Gilgit-Baltistan and had been living in a rented flat on Chand Rai Road in Lahore.

They had tied the knot against the wishes of their families a few months ago.

According to an Edhi spokesperson, the couple was subjected to severe violence before being killed.

They were found with their throats slit, a horrific sign of the brutality they endured.

Following a police investigation, Edhi volunteers transferred the bodies to the morgue for further procedures.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation to uncover the culprits and motives behind the double homicide.