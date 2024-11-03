Exclusive By: KANWAL ABIDI.

NEW YORK : The New York Times editorial board published an opinion piece on Saturday on

urging people not to vote for former President Trump.

“You already know Donald Trump. He is unfit to lead. Watch him. Listen to those

who know him best,” the Times wrote to the public. “He tried to subvert an

election and remains a threat to democracy. He helped overturn Roe, with terrible

consequences.”

They hyperlinked just over two dozen opinion pieces published in the paper,

condemning Trump’s actions that derailed abortion rights and painted him as an

individual seeking to upset the country’s stability.

“Mr. Trump’s corruption and lawlessness go beyond elections. It’s his whole

ethos. He lies without limit,” they added with words underlined in red. “If he’s re-

elected, the GOP won’t restrain him

The op-ed comes as prominent outlets including the Washington Post and Los

Angeles Times decided to not endorse a candidate this election cycle. Their choice

sparked widespread backlash and resulted in canceled news subscriptions.

The endorsement of Harris is unsurprising – the editorial board has not backed a

Republican for president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956 – though still important

given the paper’s influence.

In July, 10 days before President Joe Biden left the race – and after the board

called on him to do so – the board published a five-part, scathing editorial against

Trump that struck many of the same chords as Monday’s story.

Amidst the controversy, the New York Times hasn’t veered from their September

opinion piece in which they dubbed Vice President Harris the only “patriotic”

choice for President. “For this reason, regardless of any political disagreements’

voters might have with her, Kamala Harris is the only patriotic choice for

President.”

“This unequivocal, dispiriting truth – Donald Trump is not fit to be President;

should be enough for any voter who cares about the health of our country and

the stability of our democracy to deny him re-election,” the editorial board, made

up of 14 opinion journalists, stated “Kamala Harris the only choice for President.”

They concluded the November piece by urging Americans to vote with Trump’s

past policies and statements in mind.