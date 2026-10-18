Governor Nehal Hashmi and Tajikistan’s Honorary Consul General discuss trade, investment and cooperation across key sectors.

KARACHI, October 18, 2026: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has called for stronger trade ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He stressed the need to increase Pakistani exports and expand business cooperation.

The governor met Tajikistan’s Honorary Consul General, Irshad Ali S. Qasim, at Governor House in Karachi. They discussed bilateral trade, investment and opportunities to strengthen cooperation across several sectors.

Their discussions covered energy, industry, healthcare, transportation and agriculture. They also explored cooperation in education, science and technology, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

Pakistani Products in Demand in Tajikistan

During the meeting, Qasim said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan had exceeded US$30 million.

He highlighted strong demand in Tajikistan for Pakistani textiles, rice, pharmaceuticals and surgical instruments. He also pointed to significant opportunities for increasing Pakistan’s exports.

Hashmi called for joint efforts to expand trade and promote Pakistani products in the Tajik market. He emphasised the importance of stronger business-to-business links between the two countries.

The governor also encouraged both sides to explore new opportunities for trade and investment.

Karachi Could Strengthen Central Asian Trade Links

Hashmi said Sindh, particularly Karachi, could play an important role in expanding Pakistan’s trade with Central Asian countries.

He highlighted Karachi’s strategic commercial and economic importance. The city could help Pakistani businesses access markets in Tajikistan and other countries across the region.

Stronger trade connections could also create opportunities for investment and wider economic cooperation.

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Pakistan and Tajikistan Seek Stronger Economic Ties

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Both sides emphasised further cooperation in trade, investment and energy. They also discussed opportunities to deepen commercial engagement and expand bilateral exports.

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