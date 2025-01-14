ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has disclosed that power companies have overburdened consumers with detection bills totaling billions of rupees.

Between April and June 2024, over Rs35 billion in detection bills were sent to more than 1.3 million electricity consumers. According to NEPRA’s report, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) issued the highest detection bills, amounting to Rs13 billion, followed by HESCO with Rs7.6 billion and LESCO with Rs3.7 billion. PESCO also sent detection bills worth Rs1.5 billion to over 70,000 consumers.

The report highlighted that these detection bills were issued without proper verification, leading to increased corruption within power companies and unjust financial burdens on consumers. NEPRA criticized the practice, accusing DISCOs of inflating revenue at the expense of consumer trust.

This revelation has raised concerns over consumer protection and accountability in the power sector. NEPRA emphasized the need for reforms to prevent unfair billing practices and restore confidence in electricity distribution.

In December 2023, NEPRA informed the National Assembly that it was conducting legal proceedings in 71 cases of excessive billing against various Distribution Companies (DISCOs). Responding to a query by PPP MNA Sharmila Faruqui, the authority stated it may impose fines on the delinquent companies in accordance with regulations after concluding the proceedings.