KARACHI – Renowned actress Neelam Muneer has tied the knot, sharing heartfelt moments from her wedding with fans on social media.

The popular Jal Pari star gave fans a glimpse of her husband for the first time through a captivating photoshoot set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Khalifa in the UAE. While the actor chose to keep her husband’s identity private, she expressed her joy at embarking on this new chapter and requested fans to keep the couple in their prayers.

Fans, eager to know more, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and questions about her mystery groom.

Earlier, the 32-year-old actress had shared enchanting pictures from her Mayoun ceremony, where she dazzled in a traditional yellow ensemble. Although Neelam has opted to maintain a degree of privacy around her wedding, she continues to charm her followers with glimpses of her special moments.