Nasir Hussain Shah Says Sindh’s Future Will Be Decided by Its People

Sindh Province Minister Nasir Hussain Shah speaks to the media at Expo 2026 in Karachi.

Minister says constitutional procedure is mandatory for creating any new province, while rejecting speculation linking Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with the President to Sindh’s division.

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will respect the wishes of Sindh’s people regarding the province’s future.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made the party’s position clear. The people of Sindh would decide the province’s future and destiny, he added.

Speaking to the media at Expo 2026 at ABAD House, Shah said the Constitution sets out a clear procedure for creating a new province. The relevant bill must secure a two-thirds majority in the concerned provincial assembly.

He stressed that a referendum alone could not create a new province. All constitutional requirements must first be fulfilled.

Mohsin Naqvi Meeting Not Linked to Province Debate

Commenting on the meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and President Asif Ali Zardari, Shah said the two had personal relations and mutual respect.

TCL Opens Eighth Flagship Store in Karachi, Expanding Pakistan Retail Network

He rejected suggestions that the meeting concerned the creation of new provinces or any political matter. Linking it to the division of Sindh was speculation, he said.

The minister urged political stakeholders to focus on Pakistan’s economic progress, investment opportunities and business development rather than political conjecture.

Expo 2026 to Promote Construction and Investment

Shah described Expo 2026 as an important platform for promoting the construction sector and its allied industries.

He said such exhibitions could strengthen local businesses and introduce domestic and international investors to new opportunities in Pakistan.

He added that the Sindh government was working to address issues concerning the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) and National Finance Commission (NFC). Governance challenges also required attention, he said.

The minister stressed the need to create a favourable investment climate. He said the government should provide maximum facilities to businesses and discourage capital flight.

He added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister remained committed to supporting the business community and resolving its concerns.

More Than 150 Karachi Road Projects Underway

Speaking about Karachi’s infrastructure, Shah said work was underway on more than 150 major and minor roads across the city.

He said the projects would improve road conditions, facilitate commuters and support commercial activities.

The minister also announced plans to establish a dedicated Single Window Operation office at ABAD House. Representatives of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other relevant departments would provide services there.

The facility would allow construction-sector professionals and investors to access multiple government services at one location. It would also simplify and speed up approval procedures.

Shah said the provincial government was moving towards single-window facilitation and digitisation. The SBCA director general and his team were working to make the system more effective, transparent and investor-friendly.

Minister Vows Accountability in Government Departments

Responding to a question about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Shah said the PPP did not take the party seriously, although it had sympathy for it.

On accountability in government departments, he said several officers had already been dismissed. The process of ensuring accountability would continue.

He warned that no officer or government employee would be allowed to neglect official duties, misuse authority or act arbitrarily.

The minister said the Sindh government would continue taking practical steps to improve public institutions, strengthen transparency and deliver better services to citizens.

Follow THE AZB