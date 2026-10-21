Nasir Hussain Shah Calls for National Unity Against Terrorism, Says KP Emergency May Be Necessary

Nasir Hussain: Sindh minister calls for national unity against terrorism and stronger development support for the province.

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has urged political parties to prioritise Pakistan’s national interests over political differences. He stressed the need for unity against terrorism and called for strong support for the country’s security institutions.

Speaking to the media, Shah said the security situation in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had deteriorated significantly. He said an emergency had become unavoidable under the prevailing circumstances. Although he did not support governor’s rule, he added that the situation required serious consideration of extraordinary measures.

Minister Calls for Unity Against Terrorism

Shah said Pakistan Army personnel, police officers and innocent civilians continued to sacrifice their lives in the fight against terrorism. He urged opposition leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to put the country’s interests first and avoid statements that could weaken national unity.

The minister alleged that foreign conspiracies, Indian proxies and support for terrorists from Afghanistan were contributing to militant activities. He also warned against attempts to create hatred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over mineral resources.

Karachi Port Handles 179 Electric Buses, Supporting Pakistan’s Sustainable Transport Goals

He stressed that the country’s natural resources should support development rather than fuel division. He added that hostile forces were seeking to weaken Pakistan from within.

Shah said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had consistently supported effective counterterrorism operations. He called for the complete elimination of terrorism and urged political leaders, citizens and national institutions to work together.

Shah Criticises Federal Development Funding for Sindh

Turning to development issues, Shah alleged that Sindh, particularly Karachi, had not received its fair share of federal development funding.

He claimed that Sindh received only two to three per cent of the federal development programme between 2013 and 2018. He also criticised the former PTI government over an announced Rs1,100 billion development package for Karachi, saying the promised funding had not translated into the required practical measures.

Shah said Karachi needed adequate resources and effective implementation to address its development challenges.

He maintained that the Sindh government continued to pursue development projects despite limited federal assistance. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team, he added, were working to implement the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister said the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other international institutions were supporting development initiatives in Sindh. Public-private partnerships were also helping advance projects across the province.

PTI Should Pursue Politics Through Legal Channels

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah acknowledged the party’s popularity. However, he stressed that all political parties should pursue their objectives through constitutional and legal means.

He said the PPP had also faced restrictions and electoral challenges but continued its political struggle through legal channels.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, Shah condemned the desecration of military installations and memorials honouring national heroes. He said such acts showed disrespect for the sacrifices made by the country’s martyrs.

He emphasised that political differences should not undermine constitutional supremacy, the rule of law or respect for national institutions.

Sindh Cabinet Reviews Mir Raza Judicial Commission Report

Addressing the judicial commission report concerning Mir Raza, Shah said the sealed report had been opened and presented to the Sindh Cabinet by the chief minister.

The provincial government subsequently formed a special committee to examine the matter. According to Shah, the committee had held its initial meeting and would submit its findings to the chief minister after completing its proceedings.

He said the government would share the findings with the media at a later stage. Shah also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring justice and implementing the judiciary’s recommendations in letter and spirit.

He assured that strict action would follow against anyone found responsible, in accordance with the findings and applicable law.

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