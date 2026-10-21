Mayor Karachi Reviews Preparations for Third World Culture Festival 2026

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has visited the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Burns Garden and Baradari at Polo Ground to review preparations for the Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah accompanied the mayor during the visit. Festival activities will take place at the Arts Council, Burns Garden and Baradari, showcasing Karachi’s cultural heritage and welcoming artists from around the world.

Arts Council Promotes Karachi on Global Cultural Map

Speaking to the media, Mayor Murtaza Wahab praised the Arts Council for its role in bringing Karachi onto the international cultural map. He said the arrival of artists from across the world was an honour for the city and would help strengthen Karachi’s positive image.

He appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Ahmed Shah and the entire Arts Council team, including its young members. The mayor described the festival as an important celebration of culture and an opportunity to welcome international artists.

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Wahab said Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan stood for peace. He stressed the importance of presenting the country’s positive image to the world.

He added that the festival would introduce Karachi’s historic landmarks, cultural heritage and public spaces to international audiences. The city would also use digital and traditional billboards to promote the event.

Mayor Pledges Support for Local Artists

Wahab emphasised the need to support Karachi’s artists, musicians, young people and scholars. He said the city administration would take all possible measures to encourage local talent.

He also pledged closer cooperation with the Arts Council to promote cultural activities. According to the mayor, these initiatives would continue beyond the festival.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Highlights Commitment to Pakistan

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said his work was driven by a desire to serve his homeland rather than earn money.

“The whole of Pakistan is my homeland,” Shah said, emphasising his commitment to serving the country. He added that being born in Karachi had given him a special attachment to the city, which is part of Sindh.

Shah said his love for his homeland remained his primary motivation. He also highlighted the role of the festival in expanding cultural activities across Karachi and Sindh.

Government Departments Coordinate Festival Arrangements

Shah said the Arts Council had been coordinating with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for more than a month to prepare for the festival.

He noted that a meeting had taken place at his office with the Karachi commissioner, the director general of technical services, directors and officials from relevant departments. Work was also underway at several locations across the city.

Shah expressed confidence that the arrangements would improve with continued cooperation. He added that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was taking a keen interest in the festival, while the provincial chief secretary was overseeing administrative preparations.

According to Shah, the chief secretary had convened a meeting involving officials from 22 departments. Mayor Murtaza Wahab and other relevant authorities also attended. The Karachi commissioner and KMC were extending support for the event.

Shah thanked the mayor for his cooperation and praised the ongoing work at Burns Garden under his leadership.

Qawwali Night and Sajjad Ali to Feature at Festival Venues

Shah confirmed that Burns Garden would host a qawwali night. The festival’s closing ceremony would take place at the historic Baradari venue, featuring renowned singer Sajjad Ali.

He highlighted Baradari’s historical significance and recalled that approximately 50,000 people attended the closing ceremony at the venue during the previous festival.

Shah also revealed that around 100 young university graduates were helping organise the event. They were coordinating with participating artists from different countries to support the festival’s arrangements.

At the conclusion of the visit, Shah presented Mayor Murtaza Wahab with a calligraphy artwork featuring Durood-e-Ibrahimi.

The preparations reflect a joint effort by the Arts Council, city administration and provincial departments to showcase Karachi’s cultural heritage and strengthen its standing as an international destination for arts and culture.

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