Karachi Port Handles 179 Electric Buses, Supporting Pakistan’s Sustainable Transport Goals

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has facilitated the arrival and unloading of 179 electric buses at Karachi Port. The shipment arrived from Yingkou, China, aboard the vessel MV RUINING 6, which berthed at Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML).

Margalla Heavy Industries Limited, Taxila Cantt, is the consignee of the shipment. The arrival marks another step in bringing modern transport solutions to Pakistan and supporting the country’s shift towards cleaner mobility.

Karachi Port Supports Electric Transport Imports

The successful handling of the 179 electric buses highlights Karachi Port’s role in facilitating the import of modern transportation equipment. The port provides essential infrastructure for handling diverse cargo and supporting Pakistan’s international trade.

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The shipment also reflects the growing importance of electric mobility as countries seek cleaner and more sustainable transport options.

Efficient Cargo Handling Strengthens Trade

KPT’s handling of the shipment demonstrates Karachi Port’s operational capacity to manage specialised cargo requirements. Efficient unloading helps maintain the smooth movement of imported goods through the port.

Karachi Port continues to serve as a key trade gateway for Pakistan. Its cargo-handling operations support commercial activity and contribute to the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.

The arrival of the electric buses highlights the role of port facilities in bringing modern transport technology into Pakistan. It also underscores the importance of efficient logistics in supporting the country’s evolving mobility needs.

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