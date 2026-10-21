October 21, 2026

Karachi Port Handles 179 Electric Buses, Supporting Pakistan’s Sustainable Transport Goals

Web Desk October 21, 2026
Electric Buses shipment of 179 vehicles arriving from China at Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited.

Electric Buses: Karachi Port handles 179 buses imported from China through KGTML.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has facilitated the arrival and unloading of 179 electric buses at Karachi Port. The shipment arrived from Yingkou, China, aboard the vessel MV RUINING 6, which berthed at Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML).

Margalla Heavy Industries Limited, Taxila Cantt, is the consignee of the shipment. The arrival marks another step in bringing modern transport solutions to Pakistan and supporting the country’s shift towards cleaner mobility.

Karachi Port Supports Electric Transport Imports

The successful handling of the 179 electric buses highlights Karachi Port’s role in facilitating the import of modern transportation equipment. The port provides essential infrastructure for handling diverse cargo and supporting Pakistan’s international trade.

Acting Sindh Governor Raises Concerns Over Proposed Shift of PPL Headquarters to Islamabad

The shipment also reflects the growing importance of electric mobility as countries seek cleaner and more sustainable transport options.

Efficient Cargo Handling Strengthens Trade

KPT’s handling of the shipment demonstrates Karachi Port’s operational capacity to manage specialised cargo requirements. Efficient unloading helps maintain the smooth movement of imported goods through the port.

Karachi Port continues to serve as a key trade gateway for Pakistan. Its cargo-handling operations support commercial activity and contribute to the development of the country’s transport infrastructure.

The arrival of the electric buses highlights the role of port facilities in bringing modern transport technology into Pakistan. It also underscores the importance of efficient logistics in supporting the country’s evolving mobility needs.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

KCCI Transporters meeting on rising fuel prices, heavy fines and Karachi road infrastructure.

KCCI Pledges Support to Transporters, Seeks Relief from Rising Fuel Costs and Heavy Fines

Web Desk October 21, 2026
AGTL Profit as Al-Ghazi Tractors reports higher revenue, tractor sales and earnings in 2026.

AGTL Reports Strong Turnaround as Revenue Rises 79% and Profit Reaches Rs1.66 Billion

Web Desk October 21, 2026
Coastal Floods threaten Asian and Pacific economies as the ADB calls for greater climate resilience investment.

ADB Warns Asia-Pacific Coastal Flood Damages Could Reach $739 Billion by 2100

Web Desk October 21, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com