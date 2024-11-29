The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced an exciting initiative to install self-service kiosks in Karachi, aimed at simplifying the renewal process for expired smart national identity cards (NICs) and the re-issuance of lost NICs.

This move is designed to enhance convenience for citizens, allowing them to acquire their NICs without enduring long queues and extended wait times.

The self-service kiosks will enable users to perform biometric verification, capture photographs, and submit necessary documents for smart computerized NIC applications independently, without needing assistance from an operator.

This automated system will facilitate the entire application process for both renewal and replacement of NICs.

Initially, these kiosks will be set up at NADRA mega centers, with plans to expand the service to locations such as airports, railway stations, shopping malls, and educational institutions in the future.

Once citizens submit their details, they can expect to receive their NICs, B-Forms, and other documents at their provided addresses within 15 days.

NADRA’s Assistant Director, Ammar Haider, highlighted that the self-service kiosks were showcased at the IDEAS 2024 exhibition in Karachi, where advanced biometric innovations were also introduced.

These innovations include locally assembled all-in-one handheld biometric tablets, mobile enrollment kits, self-enrollment kiosks, and contactless iris cameras.