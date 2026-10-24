UK Announces £600 Million AI Security and Biosecurity Funding Package

The UK government has announced around £600 million ($800 million) in funding to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) security, improve biosecurity and protect critical infrastructure from emerging threats.

The funding package, announced on Saturday, will primarily support measures to detect biological risks, strengthen cyber defences and advance the safe development of AI technologies.

AI Biosecurity Lab to Receive Major Investment

The largest share of the funding will support a new biosecurity initiative. This includes £100 million to establish a laboratory that uses AI to detect biological threats and £65 million to develop countermeasures against dangerous pathogens.

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said the government wants the AI Biosecurity Lab to become a major global institution. It will bring together leading scientific experts to protect people from emerging biological threats.

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Technology companies OpenAI and Anthropic will contribute up to £200 million in AI model credits to support the initiative. Google DeepMind and London-based AI life sciences startup Basecamp Research will also provide assistance.

Additional Funding for AI Security and Cyber Defence

The government will allocate an additional £120 million to its existing AI Security Institute. The investment aims to strengthen the UK’s capacity to assess and address risks associated with advanced AI systems.

Another £130 million will support projects designed to improve cybersecurity across critical infrastructure and the wider economy. These projects include the National Cyber Shield and the National Exposure and Real-Time Vulnerability Centre.

Meanwhile, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre will receive additional, unspecified funding to expand its operations in Manchester.

Investment in British AI Companies and Research

The funding package also includes measures to strengthen Britain’s domestic technology sector and expand AI research.

The government will allocate £60 million to a fund investing in British companies that use AI to advance robotics, autonomous systems and manufacturing. A further £60 million will support AI research and procurement contracts.

Additional allocations include:

£23 million for research into AI’s economic impact.

£18 million to establish a chip design academy.

£15 million for a prize recognising AI solutions to public policy challenges, initially focusing on healthcare.

£30 million for regional mayors to support local AI initiatives.

These investments are intended to support innovation, strengthen technical expertise and encourage the practical application of AI across different sectors.

Rising Costs Highlight AI Investment Pressures

The announcement comes as major AI developers face substantial operating costs. Anthropic alone recorded more than $12 billion in operating expenses last year, according to the figures provided.

The UK’s investment package reflects the growing importance of AI in national security, scientific research and economic development. It also highlights the need to balance technological progress with safeguards against biological and cyber threats.

The government expects the initiatives to strengthen Britain’s ability to identify emerging risks while supporting domestic companies and researchers working to develop AI technologies.

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