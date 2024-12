Military courts have convicted 25 individuals involved in May 9, 2023, attacks on state installations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Saturday.

The accused have been awarded up to 10 years imprisonment.

According to the military’s media wing, the 25 suspects were found guilty for their role in the violent protests that took place on May 9.

The riots, described by ISPR as a “dark chapter in Pakistan’s history”, involved politically incited violence, arson, and attacks on significant national landmarks.

Among those sentenced are Jan Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Imran Mahboob, who received 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each for their involvement in the attack on Jinnah House.

Similarly, Raja Muhammad Ehsan was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the assault on the General Headquarters (GHQ).

List of those sentenced: