Mega Motor Renews BYD Karachi Marathon Partnership, Launches ‘She Runs’ for Women Athletes

Mega Motor Company (MMC), the official partner of BYD in Pakistan, has renewed its partnership with the BYD Karachi Marathon for the second consecutive year. The company has also announced She Runs, a new initiative to encourage women to participate in running.

She Runs to Train 10 Women

Through She Runs, MMC will fund a 10-week marathon training programme for 10 selected women from Karachi. The programme will prepare participants for the BYD Karachi Marathon 2027.

The initiative will provide endurance training, nutrition guidance and physiotherapy. Participants will also receive support for their safety and well-being. These resources will help them prepare for and complete a full marathon.

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Anum Abdullah, Senior General Manager – HR, Admin and CSR at Mega Motor Company, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

She said MMC wants to make marathon running more accessible to women. The programme will provide aspiring runners with professional guidance and structured training. It will also help them build confidence, challenge their limits and achieve their goals.

BYD Karachi Marathon Promotes Local Talent

The BYD Karachi Marathon is Pakistan’s first World Athletics-certified marathon. It brings together local and international runners and provides Pakistani athletes with a platform to compete at recognised international standards.

Through its Vision 2032, the marathon aims to create pathways for Pakistani runners. The initiative seeks to help athletes qualify for major international marathons and, ultimately, the Olympic Games.

Shoaib Nizami, founder of Karachi Marathon, said MMC’s continued partnership had helped advance the vision of making running a mainstream sport in Pakistan.

He said the 2027 event would aim to attract more participants and promote greater inclusion. Organisers also plan to introduce a category for differently abled participants.

Nizami added that She Runs would help more women prepare for the event. The programme will offer professional training and a safe, supportive environment.

Four Race Categories in 2027

The BYD Karachi Marathon 2027 will feature four categories: full marathon, half marathon, relay and 5K. The event will welcome runners from Pakistan and abroad.

Through this partnership, BYD and Mega Motor Company aim to strengthen Pakistan’s running culture. They also seek to promote inclusion in sports and help local athletes pursue their ambitions.

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