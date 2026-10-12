October 12, 2026

Sardar Shahid Laghari Re-Elected to POEPA Central Executive Committee

Web Desk October 12, 2026
Sardar Shahid Laghari with senior members congratulating him on his re-election to the POEPA CEC.

Sardar Shahid Laghari receives congratulations following his re-election to the POEPA Central Executive Committee.

Sardar Shahid Laghari has once again been elected as a member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoter Association (POEPA).

Following his election, Laghari thanked the association’s chairman and senior members for their support. He also expressed gratitude to those who visited him to offer congratulations on his victory.

Those who congratulated him included Rais Nazeer Ahmed, Syed Javed Hussain Zaidi, Munawer Ali Agha, Syed Khalid Jamal and Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

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Laghari acknowledged their encouragement and support after his re-election. His continued presence on the CEC reflects his ongoing involvement in the association’s activities.

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