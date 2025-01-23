In Uttar Pradesh, a garland seller named Monalisa Bhonsle has become an internet sensation during the Maha Kumbh Mela, known for her striking beauty. The 16-year-old from Indore captured widespread attention among the large crowds at Prayagraj with her enchanting amber eyes and tranquil presence. Her long braided hair and graceful demeanor led to comparisons with the famous painting, as videos of her quickly went viral.

However, this sudden fame has come with significant difficulties for Monalisa. She has reported facing harassment and disruptions to her work due to her newfound popularity. Large crowds of onlookers and social media influencers have swarmed her stall, making it hard for her to sell garlands.

In a recent account, Monalisa shared a troubling experience when a group of men entered her tent under false pretenses, claiming they were sent by her father for photos. “I refused them and told them to speak to my father if he had actually sent them,” she said. When her brother tried to delete their photos from their phones, he was allegedly attacked by nine men. “I am scared,” she admitted, noting that there’s no electricity in the area which increases safety concerns.

Adding to these worries is Monalisa’s grandfather who expressed distress over how the attention is affecting her daily life: “She is very upset here in Prayagraj. People keep following her around, taking pictures and talking to her; it’s making it impossible for her to sell garlands,” he explained.