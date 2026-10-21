ACS@150 Pakistan Student Leadership Summit Promotes Laboratory Safety and Scientific Collaboration

ACS Summit brings students and scientific professionals together to promote laboratory safety and collaboration in Pakistan.

The ACS Pakistan International Chemical Sciences Chapter organised the ACS@150 Pakistan Student Leadership Summit on October 17–18, 2026. The event took place at the Department of Chemistry, University of Karachi.

The summit brought together faculty advisors, students, researchers and industry professionals from across Pakistan. It focused on laboratory safety, ethical scientific practices and student leadership. Participants also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between universities and industry.

University Leaders Highlight Science and Leadership

Prof. Dr. Bilquees Gul, Dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Karachi, highlighted the value of scientific education and research. She also stressed the importance of developing future leaders.

Prof. Dr. Nasreen Fatima, Chairperson of the Department of Chemistry, welcomed the initiative. She emphasised collaboration and professional engagement among students and faculty.

Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq, Chair of the ACS Pakistan International Chemical Sciences Chapter, presented guidelines on laboratory safety. She discussed responsible practices for scientific work.

Prof. Dr. Raza Shah, Director of ICCBS, also highlighted laboratory safety and security. Dr. Ismail Vohra and his company, Musaji Adam and Sons, supported a practical demonstration during the session.

Experts Promote Safe and Responsible Chemistry

Randall Heald, Chair of the ACS Committee on Chemical Safety, delivered a video message to Pakistani students. He stressed the importance of chemical laboratory safety. He also introduced ACS resources that support safer laboratory practices.

Dr. Kashif Hussain Mangi, Chair-Elect, presented grant opportunities available through ACS. He encouraged student chapters to seek funding for educational and professional activities.

Dr. Sajid Jahangir, Treasurer, explained the benefits of ACS membership. He highlighted professional networking and career development opportunities.

Dr. Rifat Ara Jamal, Secretary, discussed chemistry’s role in everyday life. Her presentation connected with National Chemistry Week 2026 and its theme, “Chemistry Under Construction.”

Dr. Imran Malik, Past Chair, shared practical advice on organising successful events. His session covered event planning and management.

ACS Grants and Networking Opportunities

Prof. Dr. Khadija Qureshi shared her experience of securing a US$25,000 ACS grant. She serves as Dean of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and sits on the ACS Pakistan Chapter’s executive committee.

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Her presentation encouraged students and faculty to explore funding opportunities for scientific initiatives.

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Shahid Chatha delivered a lecture on ACS networking. He explained how professional connections can support career growth and scientific cooperation. He also highlighted opportunities to engage with the global chemical sciences community.

Universities and Industry Strengthen Collaboration

Faculty advisors and industry representatives discussed stronger links between academia and industry. They stressed the need to connect academic knowledge with industrial requirements.

The summit welcomed participants from universities and research institutions across Pakistan. These included NED University of Engineering and Technology, Federal Urdu University and Dawood University of Engineering and Technology.

Other participating institutions included Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Forman Christian College, BUITEMS and Shah Abdul Latif University.

Representatives also attended from Quaid-e-Awam University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and Government College University Faisalabad. The Institute of Space Technology and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology also participated.

The National Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Sindh was among the participating institutions.

Two University of Karachi student chapters also joined the summit. They were the ACS Student Chapter at ICCBS and the ACS Student Chapter of the Department of Chemistry.

Faculty advisors and professional participants included Prof. Dr. Khadija Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Shahid Chatha, Dr. Sidra Ameen, Dr. Bhajan Lal and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Dayo.

Other participants included Dr. Hina Abid, Dr. Huma Muddasar, Dr. Muhammad Atiq Ur Rehman, Prof. Dr. Ataf Ali Altaf and Dr. Khalil Ahmed. Dr. Muhammad Haseeb Nawaz, Dr. Ali Ammar Taqvi, Dr. Shoaib Qureshi and Asadullah Golo also attended.

Student Chapters Prepare 90-Day Action Plans

The summit encouraged student chapters to develop practical 90-day action plans. These plans aim to increase student participation and promote collaboration.

They will also help chapters maintain activities after the summit. The initiative encourages students to turn ideas into practical projects.

The successful gathering reflected the efforts of chapter leaders, faculty advisors, participating institutions and student volunteers. It also reinforced the importance of laboratory safety, ethical research and professional development across Pakistan’s chemical sciences community.

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