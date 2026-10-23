October 23, 2026

Field Marshal Asim Munir Reviews Security Situation During Peshawar Corps Headquarters Visit

Web Desk October 23, 2026
Asim Munir visits Peshawar Corps Headquarters for a briefing on counterterrorism operations and security preparedness.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reviews security arrangements and operational preparedness during his visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, where he received a briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the briefing covered counterterrorism operations, border management measures and the operational preparedness of formations deployed across the province.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir commended officers and troops for their morale and professionalism. He directed them to maintain vigilance and the highest standards of operational readiness to respond effectively to security threats.

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The COAS and CDF reiterated the military’s commitment to continuing operations against what he described as “Indian sponsored terrorist outfits.” He said security forces would pursue these groups and target them wherever they operate.

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Field Marshal Munir also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistani people, particularly the Shuhada and Ghazis of the security forces.

He expressed confidence that, with public support, Pakistan would defeat terrorist groups and their ideology.

Upon his arrival at Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, the army chief was received by the Commander Peshawar Corps, ISPR stated.

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