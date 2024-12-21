TikTok star Manahil Malik has made a comeback to the public eye, claiming that the viral video controversy surrounding her has only made her stronger.

After a period of absence following the circulation of her leaked video, Manahil took to Instagram to address her fans and reflect on the difficult journey.

In her post, Manahil acknowledged the challenges she faced and shared how people focused only on her mistakes while overlooking her true character. “Many people make mistakes, but everyone focused only on mine without understanding who I am,” she wrote, expressing frustration at how she was judged based on a single incident.

Despite the harsh criticism and negative attention, Manahil revealed that her fans had been supportive and urged her to return to social media. “I’m back, not because of others, but because I’ve grown stronger through this experience,” she said, adding that her family was also by her side during this tough time.

Manahil, who had once apologized publicly for the leaked videos, now emphasized that she no longer cared about public opinion. “Only those are seen as virtuous whose mistakes are hidden,” she remarked, suggesting that societal standards often unfairly judge people based on their mistakes. “I’m much stronger now and no longer affected by baseless criticism,” she asserted.

Her return marks a significant shift from her earlier emotional message where she had apologized for the leaked content and admitted feeling overwhelmed by the online backlash. Despite some labeling the controversy as a publicity stunt, Manahil has chosen to embrace her journey and focus on the personal growth that has come from it.