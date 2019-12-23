LG Introduces Air Fry and Knock-On InstaView Technology to Connected Ovens

KARACHI – LG Electronics (LG) is delivering a better cooking experience at home with its new LG InstaView ThinQ™ Range with Air Fry. The complete cooking solution integrates air frying and the company’s popular InstaView™ technology with AI-powered advanced customer service and connectivity to smart cooking platforms in a seamless package that inspires users to create nutritious meals in the comfort of their own homes.

With the 2020 LG InstaView ThinQ Range’s new Air Fry feature, users can create delicious, guilt-free dishes right in their oven. With up to 6.3-cubic feet of oven capacity, there’s no need for separate air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen clutter and help create healthier dishes with significantly less oil compared to traditional deep frying. LG’s True Convection technology circulates hot air at high speeds for crunchy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness that’s evenly cooked throughout. And because this means no preheating is required, meals go from fridge to table faster than conventional ovens.

With InstaView technology, tapping twice on the oven’s glass window turns on the interior oven light for easy visual monitoring of the dish as it’s cooking – no need to open the oven door, which slows down the cooking process, or fumble for the oven light button. What’s more, EasyClean and Self Clean help to maintain a cleaner oven for maximum performance. Without the use of any chemicals, EasyClean removes light food residue with the power of steam in only 10 minutes while Self Clean employs high heat to eliminate tougher splatter from the oven’s interior.

The advanced range works with the LG ThinQ app so users can cook like a professional right at home with access to hundreds of thousands of recipes from smart cooking partners such as SideChef, Innit and Tovala. Sending step-by-step cooking instructions from a smartphone to the oven allows cooking mode and temperature to be set automatically for dishes that come out perfect every time.

The new range supports LG’s AI service solution, Proactive Customer Care, to alert users of potential problems and offering personalized support. And by connecting to the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart speakers, LG InstaView ThinQ Range can be controlled and monitored from any room in the house.

“Eating healthier meals with added convenience is at the heart of the new LG InstaView ThinQ Range with Air Fry,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “And faster cooking time with less cleaning means less time spent in the kitchen and more time for family and leisure. This is what we mean by innovation for a better life.”

The new 2020 LG InstaView ThinQ™ Range with Air Fry will make its debut at CES 2020 on January 7 in booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

