PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has unveiled the “Begging Free Peshawar Campaign”, which aims to end professional begging and establish Peshawar as a model city.

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 32 million for the campaign. The program aims to rehabilitate beggars by providing them with skills, education and government support while strict action will be taken against mafias exploiting the vulnerable.

Inspired by the success of the “Drug Free Peshawar Campaign”, this effort will focus on integrating beggars as productive members of society.

Separate facilities for women and children will be provided under the Social Welfare Department, free accommodation, food, education and vocational training. A large building has been rented for an identified number of beggars, ensuring proper care.

Commissioner Mehsud said that professional beggars will be trained by the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and provided with employment opportunities. A survey to identify real cases has been completed, with plans to rehabilitate the needy.

The authorities have also identified mafias profiting from begging, and the contractors involved will face arrests and legal consequences. A crackdown is set to begin soon with teams from the district administration, Peshawar police, and the social welfare department.