The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced on Monday that winter holidays for all government and private schools will begin on December 22, 2024.

Due to the ongoing cold weather and recent snowfall in the northwestern parts of the country, the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department has updated the school holiday schedule.

According to the new plan, schools in the summer zone (including plain areas) will be closed from December 22 to December 31, with classes resuming after the New Year.

Schools in the winter/hilly zone will remain closed from December 22, 2024, to February 28, 2025. The department has instructed all schools to follow this revised winter vacation schedule.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government revealed its winter vacation schedule for schools. The break will start on December 20, 2024, and end on January 10, 2025, giving students and staff 20 days off.