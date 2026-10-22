Kevin McHale Fuels Glee Reboot Speculation with ‘Challenge Accepted’ Reply

Kevin McHale sparks speculation about a possible return to the Glee reboot.

Kevin McHale has sparked speculation about his possible return to Glee after responding to an old social media post about Drake’s Billboard Hot 100 record.

McHale, who played Artie Abrams in the original Fox musical comedy-drama, replied “Challenge accepted” to a Genius post from March 2020. The post discussed Drake surpassing the Glee cast’s record for the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

Although the original post is more than six years old, McHale’s recent response has attracted attention following news of the upcoming revival. Fans are now wondering whether his comment hints at a return to the series.

However, the actor has not confirmed his involvement. His reply refers to the earlier chart discussion and does not establish that he will appear in the reboot.

Drake Previously Surpassed the Glee Cast

In March 2020, Drake secured his 208th Billboard Hot 100 entry. That achievement moved him ahead of the Glee cast, which had recorded 207 entries.

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McHale’s “Challenge accepted” response originally reacted to that milestone. Its renewed circulation has now drawn attention because of the revival announcement.

Ryan Murphy Confirms Progress on Revival

The speculation comes as Glee prepares for a revival associated with Disney+ and Hulu. Series creator Ryan Murphy is developing the project alongside collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Murphy recently revealed that the team had completed a script. He also said he had contacted around 10 members of the original cast about the project.

According to Murphy, the actors responded enthusiastically to the idea. However, the production has not announced a complete list of returning cast members.

McHale Previously Questioned an Artie Return

McHale previously expressed reservations about reprising his role as Artie Abrams. In a 2022 interview with Insider, he said he did not believe he should portray a character who uses a wheelchair.

He suggested that he might consider returning to the series in a different role. His earlier comments have added another layer to the discussion surrounding his possible participation.

For now, McHale’s social media reply has fuelled fan interest, but it offers no confirmation of his involvement. Further announcements from the revival’s creative team may clarify which original cast members will return.

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