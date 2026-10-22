Pakistani Celebrities Demand Justice After Death of 15-Year-Old Waseem Abbas in Multan

Pakistani celebrities call for justice following the death of 15-year-old Waseem Abbas in Multan.

The death of 15-year-old Muhammad Waseem Abbas in Multan has sparked grief and anger across social media. Pakistani celebrities and public figures have called for justice and raised concerns about the protection of vulnerable children.

Actors Yumna Zaidi, Mishi Khan, Ahsan Khan, Sehar Khan and Faizan Sheikh were among those who reacted to the tragedy. Their responses have renewed debate over child protection, institutional responsibility and accountability for alleged violence.

According to police reports, Waseem was an orphan living at an institution run by a non-governmental organisation. He had reportedly been sent to learn electrical work under contractor Tauqeer Nazir at a private housing society in Multan.

Police said the teenager had worked with the contractor for about a week before the incident.

What Happened to Muhammad Waseem Abbas?

Investigators said an argument related to work took place on October 17. Waseem allegedly tried to leave after the dispute. Police said the contractor pursued him in a car and struck him.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the teenager running away before the vehicle hit him. Rescue officials cited in news reports said Waseem suffered a severe head injury and died at the scene.

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Police arrested Nazir and registered a murder case against him and another suspect, identified as Amjad Ali. Investigators also questioned the orphanage administration about the circumstances of Waseem’s placement.

The case remains under investigation. The allegations against the suspects must be determined through the legal process.

Yumna Zaidi Calls Attention to the Treatment of Orphans

Actor Yumna Zaidi responded to the incident through her Instagram Stories. She referred to the religious obligation to protect orphans and warned of the consequences of oppression.

“Fear of Allah? The consequences will be harsh. So do not oppress the orphan. Ad. Duhaa verse. 9,” she wrote.

Her message highlighted concerns about the treatment of children who depend on adults and institutions for care and protection.

Mishi Khan Questions the Circumstances

Veteran actor and television host Mishi Khan also expressed anger over the reported circumstances of Waseem’s death.

In an Instagram post, she questioned why the driver had not stopped and asked what had prompted the teenager to run away from the workplace.

“Our investigation standard needs reforms as there are many glitches,” she wrote.

Her comments reflected wider public questions about the events leading up to the incident and the systems responsible for protecting children.

Ahsan Khan Calls for Accountability

Actor Ahsan Khan stressed the need for accountability under the law. He said justice required authorities to reject excuses and hold those responsible accountable.

“True justice demands that the legal system reject all excuses and hold the killer fully accountable under the law,” he wrote.

He added that the case should send a message that vulnerable people’s lives cannot be disregarded by those in positions of power.

Sehar Khan and Faizan Sheikh React

Actor Faizan Sheikh also expressed concern about the country’s law and order situation. In his response, he wrote: “A new low everyday!”

Sehar Khan shared her distress over the reported cruelty surrounding the case.

“Honestly, I can’t wrap my head around the kind of cruelty people are capable of. This world is becoming so difficult to process,” she wrote.

Actor Faiza Khan also commented on the incident, saying: “This is what happens in a country where there is no rule of law.”

The celebrities’ reactions have helped bring renewed attention to Waseem’s death and the questions it raises about public safety and accountability.

Questions Raised Over Child Protection

The case has prompted concerns about how vulnerable children are placed with employers or contractors to learn vocational skills. It has also raised questions about workplace monitoring and the safeguards available when a child faces mistreatment.

Children without family support may depend heavily on institutions to protect their interests. Their placements therefore require appropriate supervision, safe working conditions and clear procedures for reporting abuse.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding Waseem’s placement and the roles of the people involved. Any findings will need to be established through the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

As calls for justice continue, the tragedy has renewed demands for stronger safeguards. Children entrusted to adults and institutions must have protection, proper oversight and a reliable way to seek help when they feel unsafe.

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