South Air Launches Peshawar-Lahore Flight Service to Boost Domestic Connectivity

South Air inaugurates its Peshawar-Lahore flight service to strengthen domestic air connectivity.

The inaugural flight departed from Peshawar carrying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, adding another travel option between the two cities.

South Air has inaugurated its new Peshawar-Lahore flight service, expanding domestic air connectivity between the two major cities.

The inaugural flight departed from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, at 1:56pm and arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, at 2:30pm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi travelled on the inaugural flight to Lahore.

The new route adds another domestic travel option for passengers using airports operated by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Inaugural Ceremony Held in Peshawar

South Air held the inauguration ceremony at the Domestic Departure Lounge of Bacha Khan International Airport.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi attended as the chief guest. Other participants included South Air’s chief executive officer, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, members of the provincial assembly, senior government officials, airport management and business community representatives.

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Addressing the gathering, the airline’s chief executive highlighted the initiative to launch the new route. Governor Kundi also welcomed the commencement of the service.

Punjab Ministers Welcome Inaugural Flight

Upon arrival in Lahore, Governor Kundi and the inaugural flight received a welcome from senior provincial officials.

The reception included Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Minorities Minister Ramesh Kumar and Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The airport manager and chief security officer also attended the welcome ceremony.

The launch adds another option to Pakistan’s domestic air network and aims to facilitate passengers travelling between Peshawar and Lahore.

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