KARACHI : The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President, Muhammad Ikram Rajput, has

welcomed the decision to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam to $3 billion, calling it

a promising step that will play a key role in boosting Pakistan’s industry and exports.

Rajput said that expanding trade relations with Vietnam would open new economic opportunities for

Pakistan, particularly in textiles, food, chemicals, cotton yarn, engineering, and packaging sectors. He

noted that Vietnam’s rapid economic progress serves as a model for Pakistan, adding that if the

government implements industry-friendly policies and provides adequate support to the private sector,

Pakistani industries can also strengthen their presence in global markets.

He emphasized that there is significant potential to expand the current trade volume between Pakistan

and Vietnam. However, both countries must focus on enhancing business linkages, technology

exchange, and joint ventures to achieve sustainable growth.

Rajput stressed that increasing exports and reviving industrial production are vital for Pakistan’s

economic stability. He urged the government to take urgent measures to ensure stable energy prices,

availability of raw materials, and improvement in logistics infrastructure so that local manufacturers can

compete effectively at the international level.

Highlighting the importance of B2B (business-to-business) cooperation, he said stronger collaboration

with Vietnam would open new markets for Pakistani industries. “We must learn from countries like

Vietnam that have multiplied their exports within a short period,” Rajput added. “Pakistan has the same

potential, what we need is consistency and direction in our policies.”

Expressing optimism, the KATI President said that achieving the $3 billion trade target would not only

boost exports but also create new employment opportunities, enhance foreign exchange reserves, and

pave the way for industrial development.

He said that Pakistan’s economic progress depends on industrial strength, and if the government and

private sector work together, Pakistan can soon emerge as a major trading power in the region.

