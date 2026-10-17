Karsaz Martyrs’ Sacrifices Will Always Be Remembered: Kiran Lashari

Karsaz Martyrs remembered by PPP leader Kiran Lashari for their sacrifices for democracy.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ladies Wing leader Kiran Qasim Lashari has paid tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy. She said their sacrifices would always remain part of Pakistan’s democratic history.

Lashari said that on October 18, 2007, PPP workers made extraordinary sacrifices to protect their beloved leader, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They wrote a new chapter of sacrifice with their blood, she added.

She said the memories of Benazir Bhutto and the Karsaz martyrs carried an important message for the nation. Respect for human life, protection of the democratic process and the promotion of peace remain shared responsibilities, despite political differences.

ABAD Appoints Syed Moiz Zaidi as Chairman of South Region

Lashari said the victims of the Karsaz tragedy were no longer among us, but their sacrifices would never be forgotten. The stories of their families and their struggle for democracy would remain part of Pakistan’s history.

She added that October 18 provides an annual opportunity to renew the commitment to protecting human life, strengthening democracy, ensuring justice and promoting peace.

Lashari stressed that the nation must continue working towards these principles to honour the memory of the Karsaz martyrs and preserve their legacy for future generations.

Follow THE AZB