October 17, 2026

Karsaz Martyrs’ Sacrifices Will Always Be Remembered: Kiran Lashari

Web Desk October 17, 2026
Karsaz Martyrs honoured by PPP Ladies Wing leader Kiran Lashari.

Karsaz Martyrs remembered by PPP leader Kiran Lashari for their sacrifices for democracy.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ladies Wing leader Kiran Qasim Lashari has paid tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy. She said their sacrifices would always remain part of Pakistan’s democratic history.

Lashari said that on October 18, 2007, PPP workers made extraordinary sacrifices to protect their beloved leader, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They wrote a new chapter of sacrifice with their blood, she added.

She said the memories of Benazir Bhutto and the Karsaz martyrs carried an important message for the nation. Respect for human life, protection of the democratic process and the promotion of peace remain shared responsibilities, despite political differences.

ABAD Appoints Syed Moiz Zaidi as Chairman of South Region

Lashari said the victims of the Karsaz tragedy were no longer among us, but their sacrifices would never be forgotten. The stories of their families and their struggle for democracy would remain part of Pakistan’s history.

She added that October 18 provides an annual opportunity to renew the commitment to protecting human life, strengthening democracy, ensuring justice and promoting peace.

Lashari stressed that the nation must continue working towards these principles to honour the memory of the Karsaz martyrs and preserve their legacy for future generations.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Nafisa Shah receives the Dukhtar-e-Pakistan Excellence Award at an international conference in Islamabad.

Dr Nafisa Shah Receives Dukhtar-e-Pakistan Excellence Award

Web Desk October 17, 2026
IBA Women Alumni Reunion 2026 at City Campus featuring alumnae, students and women leaders.

IBA Women Alumni Reunion 2026 Celebrates Women Shaping Their Own Paths

Web Desk October 17, 2026
Karsaz Tragedy memorial tribute to PPP workers who lost their lives in the October 18, 2007 attack in Karachi.

Karsaz Tragedy: PPP Leader Ayesha Noor Pays Tribute to Martyrs

Web Desk October 17, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com