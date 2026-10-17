October 17, 2026

ABAD Appoints Syed Moiz Zaidi as Chairman of South Region

Web Desk October 17, 2026
Syed Moez Zaidi appointed chairman of ABAD South Region.

Syed Moez Zaidi appointed ABAD South Region Chairman to promote construction and development.

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has appointed Syed Moiz Zaidi as Chairman of its South Region.

The decision was taken at a meeting of ABAD’s Executive Committee. The appointment places Zaidi in charge of leading the region’s activities.

ABAD members congratulated Zaidi on his new responsibilities. They also extended their best wishes for his success.

Members expressed confidence in his experience and services to the construction industry. They said he would play an important role in promoting construction and development.

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The committee expects his leadership to strengthen ABAD’s activities across the South Region. Members also expressed hope that his appointment would help the sector grow.

ABAD reaffirmed its confidence in Zaidi’s abilities. The association wished him success in carrying out his new responsibilities.

Issued by: Falak Almas
Media Cell, ABAD House

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