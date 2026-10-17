October 17, 2026

Goods Transporters Agree to Maintain Normal Weekend Cargo Rates at Karachi Port

Web Desk October 17, 2026
Karachi Port meeting between KPT Chairman and goods transport leaders on weekend cargo rates.

Karachi Port: KPT Chairman meets goods transport leaders to discuss cargo operations and normal weekend rates.

A delegation of goods transport leaders met Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed, SI(M), S.Bt (Retd), to discuss cargo transportation, port operations and coordination between transport stakeholders and port authorities.

The delegation was led by Malik Shehzad Awan, President of the All Pakistan Goods Transport Ittehad. It included representatives from the All Pakistan Goods Transport Ittehad, Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance and Sindh Goods Truck Trailer Association.

During the meeting, Malik Shehzad Awan appreciated the facilitation provided by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the KPT chairman in resolving transporters’ issues through mutual understanding and implementing the axle-load regime at Karachi Port.

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Chairman KPT stressed that cargo transportation services must remain available at normal rates on Saturdays and Sundays. In response, Malik Shehzad Awan confirmed that transporters would not impose additional charges for weekend cargo services.

The KPT chairman also invited major stakeholders to attend a seminar on transportation-related issues scheduled for November 2026.

The meeting reaffirmed KPT’s commitment to constructive engagement with the transport community, ensuring smooth cargo movement and strengthening Pakistan’s trade and logistics network.

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