Acting Sindh Governor Raises Concerns Over Proposed Shift of PPL Headquarters to Islamabad

Acting Sindh Governor Syed Awais Qadir Shah has expressed concern over reports about shifting Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) headquarters from Karachi to Islamabad.

He stressed that the decision must protect Sindh’s economic interests and employees’ welfare. He also called for a detailed review before any final decision.

Governor Calls for Independent Assessment

Shah urged the relevant authorities to conduct an independent technical, financial and administrative assessment. He said the review should examine relocation costs and its possible impact on PPL’s performance and financial stability.

He noted that Karachi is a major commercial and industrial Centre. The city also offers PPL access to ports, suppliers and technical facilities. These advantages should receive due consideration before any relocation.

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Employee Welfare Must Remain a Priority

The acting governor stressed the importance of protecting PPL employees and their families. He also called for consultations with staff before making any major Organisational changes.

Shah said retaining experienced employees was essential. He urged the company to consider their concerns and safeguard their interests throughout the decision-making process.

Call to Retain PPL Headquarters in Karachi

Shah urged the relevant authorities to seriously consider keeping PPL’s headquarters in Karachi. He said the proposed move required careful evaluation of its economic and operational consequences.

He further Emphasised that decisions concerning national institutions must follow transparent procedures. Such decisions should rely on evidence and support long-term institutional and economic interests.

The proposed relocation has raised questions about its possible effects on Karachi’s business environment, PPL employees and the wider economy. A comprehensive assessment, Shah stressed, would help ensure an informed decision.

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