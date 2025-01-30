Karachi( Report )Karachi On the occasion of the 12th death anniversary of renowned scholar, writer, and journalist Siraj-ul-Haq Memon, a memorable seminar titled “Dhap aur Daad ki Laat” will be organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, Indigenous Women’s Forum, Endowment Fund Trust, and the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The event will take place on February 1, 2025, Saturday, at 3:30 PM at the Arts Council Karachi.

The seminar will feature various sessions, including papers on education, Sindhi literature, language, and culture. Notable personalities such as Dr. Fahmida Hussain, Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Arshad Siraj Memon, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Anisa Memon, Ayaz Latif Palijo, Naveed Siraj, Ghazal Siddiq, Waheeda Mehesar, Taj Joyo, Yasra Akhund, Dr. Sabreen Hasbani, and Romasa Jami Chandio will participate and share their thoughts. Additionally, the event will include book launches, dance performances, and music.

The 12th death anniversary of Siraj-ul-Haq Memon is an important event that not only highlights Sindhi literature, language, and culture but also honors Memon’s invaluable contributions. The various sessions and participation of esteemed personalities will make the event more meaningful, while the book launches, dance, and music performances will add a cultural and intellectual vibrancy to the occasion