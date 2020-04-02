JS Bank wins ‘Best bank for SMEs’ and ‘Best bank for CSR’ awards

KARACHI – Reflecting Pakistan’s growing stature in the international financial space, JS Bank, one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions won the ‘Best bank for SMEs’ and ‘Best bank for CSR’ awards at the Asiamoney Awards 2020. The Bank has won the Asiamoney Best Bank for SME award in 2019 as well.

2019 was a year of growth and development at JS Bank. While not amongst the largest banks in Pakistan, JS Bank is amongst the top three when it comes to lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Bank’s overall SME client roster has increased to approximately 22,000 with parallel business portfolio growth. Under its President and CEO, Basir Shamsie, the Bank has focused on supporting entrepreneurship in the female and differently abled persons spaces.

In the past year, JS Bank became Pakistan’s first and only financial institution to be accredited by the Green Climate Fund, a global fund working towards countering climate change. It also became fully compliant with the State Bank of Pakistan’s green banking guidelines and took a lead in Pakistan’s solar power market.

“We at JS Bank strive to build value for the customers and communities we serve. We are humbled by the appreciation and will continue to build and introduce offerings that meet market needs.” said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank. “I thank our customers for their continued support and my team for their efforts without whom none of this would have been possible.”

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the Bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing a variety of innovative conventional and digital solutions in the years ahead.

