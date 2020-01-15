Jazz maintains its 4G network superiority as per the Quality of Service Survey 2019

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently released the results of its quarterly Quality of Service (QoS) survey for the 3rd quarter of 2019. This survey was conducted jointly with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in four cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan – between July 2019 and September 2019. The services were tested using NEMO automated QoS tool.

As per the results of this survey, Jazz maintained its position as Pakistan’s fastest 4G network. This was distinguished through the performance of data services by measuring User Data Throughput and Signal Strength as Key Performance Indicators.

If results from 2018 till date are taken in to account, they also showcase how Jazz’s 4G network performs consistently nationwide in comparison to other MNOs, who seem to be struggling in providing consistent speeds in various areas of the country.



In the QoS survey Q3 2019 results, for its 4G network, Jazz’s data throughput was significantly higher than other MNOs at 21.99 Mbps. This means that users in the test cities receive an average of 21.99 Mbps internet speed via 4G. Similarly, for signal strength on the 4G network, Jazz performed better than other CMOs as well.

Similarly, Jazz outperformed other MNOs in the same category for the QoS survey in Q2 2019.



In 2018, PTA conducted similar QoS surveys at a total of twenty seven cities of Pakistan including AJK. Even in those surveys, Jazz was significantly ahead of other CMOs in terms of data throughput on 4G network.



These consistent results, including three consecutive Speedtest Awards™ by Ookla®, cement Jazz’s 4G network superiority. The company maintains this edge through a robust network of 12,500+ sites, offering seamless coverage to over 1,000 towns and cities in Pakistan via 25,000 km of fiber optic backbone.



“The 4G edge we today have is a testament not only to our vision to bridge the digital divide, but also proof of our superiority in terms of technological innovation and consistent service. For the past 25 years, Jazz has always led by example, which is why we serve over 60 million subscribers today,” said Jazz’s Chief Technology Officer Khalid Shehzad.

In continuation of this vision to bridge the digital divide and ensure provision of the most innovative technologies, Jazz also successfully conducted 5G trials recently. Although these trials are an attempt to ready the market and bring Pakistan at par with other nations in terms of 5G readiness, they also showcase the technological dominance that the mobile operator enjoys.

Like this: Like Loading...