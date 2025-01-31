Karachi : Jazz inaugurated its state-of-the-art Karachi Experience Center at COM3 Tower, Block 6, Clifton on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing digital experiences for its customers.

Designed to embody the Jazz identity, this second Experience Center in Karachi offers a modern and dynamic workplace that promotes teamwork, innovation, and collaboration. The facility is comprised of a business center, office space, cafe, conference rooms, breakout areas, and common spaces tailored for both in-person and virtual team collaborations—aligning with Jazz’s digital workplace strategy.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kazim Mujtaba, President Jazz Consumer Division, said, “The Experience Center caters to the rapidly changing workplace dynamics in line with our commitment to provide a healthy working environment. This initiative not only enhances our ability to innovate but also reinforces our commitment to a digitally connected and inclusive Pakistan. At Jazz, we are redefining the customer experience by integrating cutting-edge digital solutions with a human-centric approach.”

As a responsible corporate entity, Jazz ensures inclusivity by incorporating special design modifications to make the facility accessible for persons with disabilities and foster an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable work environment.

As part of its transformation into a forward-leaning ServiceCo, the company is establishing dedicated Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and has strengthened its position in fintech, cloud services, data centers, software development, and connectivity.