Indonesia–Pakistan Trade: 14 Business Agreements Worth US$9.4 Million Signed at TEI 2026

A business delegation from Sindh, Pakistan, has concluded 14 cooperation agreements with Indonesian partners worth a projected US$9.4 million during Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2026 and related business engagements.

According to a press release from the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, the agreements emerged from a trade mission supported by the Consulate. It provided direct assistance to around 22 companies from Sindh and facilitated more than 200 scheduled meetings with Indonesian businesses, exporters and trade institutions.

Business Forum Strengthens Bilateral Ties

A key event took place on Friday, October 16, when the Consulate organised the Indonesia–Pakistan Business Matching and Partnership Forum at the Pranaya Boutique Hotel in BSD City, Tangerang.

Karsaz Tragedy: A Lasting Testament to Democratic Sacrifice and Loyalty

The forum brought Pakistani entrepreneurs together with prospective Indonesian partners for one-on-one business meetings. A partnership and networking session followed, during which participants signed several cooperation agreements.

The delegation’s programme also included participation in TEI 2026 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD, engagement with Indonesia’s Jakpreneur entrepreneurship ecosystem, and a visit to the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) in Jakarta.

These activities connected Pakistani businesses with major Indonesian exhibitors, small and medium-sized enterprises, and potential suppliers offering products suited to Pakistan’s market.

Agreements Cover Multiple Sectors

The 14 agreements cover a range of sectors, reflecting opportunities to diversify trade between the two countries.

Food and agricultural products feature prominently, including cocoa powder, copra and desiccated coconut. Other areas include automotive components, mother-and-baby products, entrepreneurship development, trade, investment and the Islamic economy.

The projected values cover different implementation periods. Actual transactions will depend on follow-up, commercial arrangements and the fulfilment of commitments by the participating businesses.

Indonesian Consulate Supports Pakistani Companies

The Consulate’s support began well before the delegation travelled to Indonesia. Approximately 50 business participants from Sindh registered for TEI 2026, while 22 companies received direct assistance.

The Consulate helped businesses identify sourcing requirements, locate potential partners and arrange targeted meetings. This preparation aimed to make the trade mission more productive and create opportunities for sustained commercial cooperation.

Addressing the business matching forum, Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Mudzakir stressed that the value of economic diplomacy depends on results beyond meetings and signed documents.

“An MoU is a promising beginning, not the destination. Its real value lies in orders fulfilled, commitments honoured, and partnerships sustained,” he said.

He urged participating businesses to maintain communication after the exhibition, follow up on identified opportunities and conduct proper due diligence before entering commercial partnerships.

Bilateral Trade Offers Room for Growth

Indonesia and Pakistan recorded bilateral trade of approximately US$4 billion annually in both 2024 and 2025, according to the Consulate’s press release.

Palm oil and its derivatives, textile-related raw materials and other industrial products have traditionally driven trade between the two countries. New partnerships in processed foods, automotive components, consumer goods and business development could help broaden this commercial relationship.

Greater sectoral diversity could also create opportunities for more businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to participate in bilateral trade.

Karachi Company Receives Primaduta Award 2026

The delegation’s participation in TEI 2026 also coincided with the presentation of the Primaduta Award 2026 to Karachi-based Mapak Edible Oil (Pvt.) Ltd.

The award was presented during the exhibition’s opening ceremony on October 14. It recognises the company, led by Abdul Rasheed JanMohammad, for its contribution to bilateral trade and its role in building long-term confidence in Indonesian products among Pakistani importers.

Focus Shifts to Delivering Results

The 14 agreements and more than 200 business meetings represent an important step in strengthening commercial links between Indonesia and Pakistan. However, their long-term impact will depend on whether the parties translate initial commitments into completed orders and lasting partnerships.

Continued engagement, effective follow-up and careful commercial planning will be essential to turning the projected US$9.4 million in agreements into tangible trade outcomes.

For both countries, the mission offers an opportunity to deepen economic cooperation, diversify established trade flows and build stronger business relationships across a wider range of industries.

Follow THE AZB