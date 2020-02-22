PAKISTAN

Indian politician and former Actor Shatrughan Sinha called on President Alvi

Muhammad Saleem 10 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute

LAHORE – Indian politician and former Actor Shatrughan Sinha called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore on Saturday.

The President expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The President also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi Government.

In response to Dr Alvi’s statement that AJK is completely peaceful area, Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see the situation on the ground.

Both agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon briefed by Chairman PNSC, Mr. Rizwan Ahmed

July 13, 2018
PM Imran Khan

PM vows to use unutilized properties in a productive manner

December 5, 2019

Independence of Occupied Kashmir inevitable: PM

2 weeks ago

Pakistan-Italy three-week long training activity for remote communities on Youth, Health & Nutrition and IT for Education ends today

December 1, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: