Indian politician and former Actor Shatrughan Sinha called on President Alvi

LAHORE – Indian politician and former Actor Shatrughan Sinha called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore on Saturday.

The President expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which are being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The President also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi Government.

In response to Dr Alvi’s statement that AJK is completely peaceful area, Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see the situation on the ground.

Both agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

