India has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav making their way back into the team. The squad, however, remains provisional and can be modified until February 11.

The tournament, scheduled to begin on February 19, will see India competing in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. India’s campaign kicks off on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by high-stakes matches against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. Due to government restrictions on travel to Pakistan, all of India’s matches will take place in Dubai.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, India will engage in a three-match ODI series against England on February 6, 9, and 12. These fixtures will serve as vital preparation for the team’s first 50-over matches since their tour of Sri Lanka in August 2024.

India’s squad boasts a mix of experience and youth, with Rohit Sharma leading the side as captain and Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain. Star players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja bring depth to the batting and all-rounder departments, while bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav form a formidable attack.

India’s Squad for the Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja

As defending champions, India is determined to retain the coveted title. With a blend of seasoned performers and emerging talent, the team aims to build momentum through the England series and deliver a strong performance in the prestigious 50-over tournament.