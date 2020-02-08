Independence of Occupied Kashmir inevitable: PM

ISLAMABAD – Warning Kashmiris not to indulge in any activity which India could exploit in the name of Islamic terrorism, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday predicted that independence of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is now impending.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cut off his hands by annexing the occupied Kashmir on August 5 which would eventually lead to its independence”, Prime Minister Khan said while addressing the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.

“On that day, Modi made a fatal mistake, one that he could not step back from. India cannot continue in this manner any longer. They have detained eight million people in an open jail,” the prime minister said.

He noted had the Modi government not taken that step, Pakistan could not have said anything to the world as prior to the events of August 2019; no one was paying attention to the Indian atrocities in the valley.

He vowed to further accelerate efforts to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at the international level.

“Hopefully Kashmir will now move towards independence,” Prime Minister Imran said. “Our job now is to inform the world about what is happening in the valley on all forums,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the Indian civilian and military leaders are giving threatening statements against Pakistan under depression because of following the ideology of Hindutva.

He said the Indian leadership is appeasing the people with extremist mindset in their country as the last refuge of every scoundrel is patriotism.

This is the reason that the world’s media today is raising questions on the hatred based ideology of Modi government. People within India have also started a movement condemning the controversial legislation.

