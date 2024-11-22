Karachi, 22nd November 2024:-The Regional In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Karachi, Senior Advisor Syed Anwar Haider along with Ms Seema Shakil Senior Advisor and Mr. Riaz Ahmed Associate Advisor, held Khuli Kacheri at the office of DC Karachi Central on 22nd November 2024.

The Katcheri was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem, officials from Police, K-Electric , NADRA, Sui Gas, Water Board, Municipal Corporation as well as a large number of residents of District central.

On this occasion, numerous complaints were lodged against federal institutions such as SSGC, Water Board, K-Electric, NADRA, Municipal Corporation and other agencies.

A significant number of people raised issues about unjustified bills by SSGC, K-Electric and lack of availability of Gas, Water and Electricity.

Syed Anwar Haider directed the officials from concerned departments to address public grievances promptly and resolved several issues related to the Federal Departments on the spot. He assured that legitimate issues raised by the residents of District Central Karachi and surrounding areas would be addressed promptly.

Speaking at the occasion, Senior Advisor and Incharge Federal Ombudsman Karachi Syed Anwar Haider thanked Deputy Commissioner Central for hosting the Katcheri and hearing public grievances. He told the attendees that Federal Ombudsman was established in 1983 to resolve public grievances and ensure efficient service delivery.

He assured the public that Federal Ombudsman works efficiently to redress the complaints of public against Federal Institutions in 60 days. In addition to this, Federal Ombudsman office ensures the implementation of the complaint as well.

He encouraged the public to use this platform for their fair and just complaints against Federal Institutions and pledged to arrange more such activities for ensuring smooth public delivery.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Central Karachi thanked Federal Ombudsman office for holding the gathering in his office and lauded their efforts for resolving public grievances.