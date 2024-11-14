Karachi Pakistan : ILMA University’s Faculty of Management Sciences proudly announces the 17th International Conference on Management & Social Sciences, to be held at the Main Campus from Nov 15 – 16, 2024. This two-day event will focus on innovative strategies for achieving sustainable success in business and economics, highlighting the transformative role of technological advancements. The conference will commence with a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Vice Chancellor of ILMA University, followed by speeches from the esteemed Consul Generals of Malaysia, UAE, and Iran. Keynote speaker Mr. Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, Founder of Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages, will offer insights into technological advancements fostering sustainable growth. The conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. S. M. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC). The event will feature academic sessions, research presentations, and discussions on critical themes, with over 25+ research papers presented. Key papers include: • Improving Job Satisfaction: The Synergy Between HR Initiatives and Positive Work Environment • Exploring the Determinants of Unemployment in Pakistan: A Study of GDP Growth, Inflation, FDI, and Population Growth • Analyzing the Impact of Solvency, Size, Financial Leverage, and DFL on Sustainable Financial Growth: A Study of the Automobile Sector in Pakistan • Consumer Perceptions and Attitudes Towards SMS Advertising: Evidence from Pakistan

• The Impact of Content Marketing on Consumer Purchase Intention: Mediating Analysis of Social Media Marketing and Online Convenience with Moderating Effects of Brand Equity • Determining Systematic Risk: Evidence from Pakistan Cement Industries • Digital Aspects of Influential Factors on Green Purchase Intention: Challenges to the Modern Business Economy • How Personality and Financial Traits Influence Investing Behavior: Evidence from Young Investors • Investigating the Impact of Organizational Framework on Educational Sustainability in Higher Education in Pakistan Key partners for this prestigious conference include Noman Group of Companies, Global Educational Consultant Society, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, Rotary International District 3271, Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, The Intellects Club, Daily Ausaf, ABN News, Pakistan’s 1st Urdu Roman News, Biz Today, Umm-ul-Aaima Associates, Digizen Studio, Rapido, The Pakistan Guardian, BURQUE, The AZB and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages. Their support underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in promoting research, innovation, and sustainable development.

The conference will conclude with a keynote address from Dr. Aftab Imam, Executive Director, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, followed by closing remarks and a vote of thanks by Dr. Raja Rehan, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences.