IBA Women Alumni Reunion 2026 Celebrates Women Shaping Their Own Paths

IBA Karachi hosted the Women Alumni Reunion 2026 at its City Campus. The event carried the theme “Breaking the Mold: IBA Women Shaping Their Own Paths.” It brought together women from different generations to celebrate their achievements and share experiences.

Women from Different Generations Reunite

Alumnae from various graduating batches attended the gathering. They represented different industries and stages of life. Current female students also joined the event.

Together, they shared experiences, reconnected with former classmates and discussed their professional journeys. Moreover, the gathering highlighted the many ways women can shape their futures.

Panel Discussion Highlights Women’s Journeys

The panel featured Hafsa Shamsie, Farheen Salman Amir, Misbah Naqvi and Azima Dhanjee. Saman Mazhar moderated the discussion.

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The speakers openly discussed their career choices and personal experiences. They also shared how they navigated social expectations along the way. Through their stories, they highlighted the importance of making independent choices and defining success on their own terms.

Building Connections Across Generations

The conversations continued beyond the panel. Alumnae and students exchanged personal stories, reflections and hopes for the future.

One particularly meaningful moment brought the youngest and most senior alumnae together. They exchanged tokens and shared their wishes for future generations of IBA women. As a result, the moment reflected the strong bonds connecting women across different generations.

Inspiring Future Women Leaders

For current students, the reunion offered valuable lessons from experienced alumnae. Their stories showed that every woman can follow her own path. Meanwhile, former students had the opportunity to reconnect with a community that remains part of their lives.

IBA Karachi thanked all the alumnae and students who attended the event. It also acknowledged the panelists, moderator, faculty, staff and volunteers who helped make the reunion possible.

Ultimately, the gathering reinforced the value of community and mentorship. It also encouraged women to support one another across generations. Through these connections, IBA women can continue sharing knowledge, creating opportunities and inspiring future leaders.

The reunion closed with a message of continued connection. IBA aims to strengthen its women’s alumni network both on campus and beyond.

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