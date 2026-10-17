Karsaz Tragedy: PPP Leader Ayesha Noor Pays Tribute to Martyrs

Karsaz Tragedy: Remembering the martyrs of October 18, 2007, and their sacrifices for democracy.

On October 18, 2007, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after eight years in exile. Thousands of supporters gathered in Karachi to welcome her home.

As her homecoming procession moved along Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Karsaz, two suicide bombings struck the gathering. The blasts caused widespread devastation and shocked the nation.

The attack claimed the lives of more than 180 Pakistan Peoples Party workers and pro-democracy supporters. It also injured over 500 people.

Ayesha Noor Pays Tribute to Party Workers

Ayesha Noor, a senior PPP leader from District East, recalled the tragic incident. She said Benazir Bhutto was addressing supporters from a truck when the blasts occurred.

Benazir Bhutto survived the attack. However, many dedicated party workers lost their lives while welcoming their leader.

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Noor paid tribute to these loyal workers. She said their sacrifices kept the flame of democracy alive in Pakistan.

Sacrifices for Democracy

Ayesha Noor said the Karsaz martyrs remind the nation of the challenges faced by those who struggle for democracy. Their courage and sacrifice remain an important part of Pakistan’s political history.

She emphasised the importance of remembering those who gave their lives for democratic values. Their sacrifices continue to inspire supporters who believe in democracy and political freedom.

PPP Renews Its Commitment to the Martyrs

Every year on October 18, the Pakistan Peoples Party and democracy supporters honour the Karsaz martyrs. They also renew their commitment to keeping the memory of the victims alive.

PPP leaders maintain that history will always remember the martyrs’ sacrifices. They believe future generations will continue to honour those who lost their lives in the struggle for democracy.

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