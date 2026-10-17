Dr Nafisa Shah Receives Dukhtar-e-Pakistan Excellence Award

Dr Nafisa Shah, senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), participated in the international conference titled “Inclusive and Resilient Economic Empowerment and Growth: From Poverty to Prosperity.”

During the event, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani presented Dr Nafisa Shah with the Dukhtar-e-Pakistan Excellence Award. The award recognised her contributions and commitment to public service.

Moreover, the honour highlighted her work in women’s empowerment, inclusive development and social justice. These areas remain important to building a more prosperous and equitable Pakistan.

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Through her participation, Dr Nafisa Shah joined discussions focused on economic empowerment, resilience and pathways from poverty to prosperity.

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