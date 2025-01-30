Karachi JANUARY 29, 2025: IBA proudly hosted Mr. José Antonio de Ory, Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan, and Dr. Lucia Egea, Vice Dean, Executive MBA Programs, IE Business School, for a meeting organized by IBA School of
Business Studies (IBA-SBS) at the IBA Main Campus.
The discussion was attended by Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA; Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean, IBA-
SBS; Dr. Muhammad Shafique, Program Director, MBA & Executive MBA Programs; Dr. Nida Aslam Khan,
Chairperson, Marketing Department; Dr. Hilal Anwar Butt, Chairperson, Finance Department; Dr. Sahar Awan,
Chairperson, Management Department; Dr. Sharjeel Hasnie, Chairperson, Accounting &
Law Department; Dr. Kanza Sohail, Lecturer, and Dr. Ashar Saleem, Assistant Professor and Director Graduate Programs, IBA-SBS.Dr. Egea shared insights into IE Business School’s innovative approach, highlighting its blended learning model,
project-based education, and corporate partnerships that equip Executive MBA students with practical
problem-solving skills. Additionally, she discussed opportunities in sports management education regarding its
growing relevance and the potential for integrating it within business programs. She also engaged in discussions
on undergraduate business education, sharing best practices and exploring ways to enhance experiential
learning at IBA. Ambassador Antonio de Ory emphasized Spain’s commitment to strengthening educational and
cultural ties with Pakistan, fostering greater collaboration between institutions.
IBA remains dedicated to expanding international partnerships, providing students with global learning
experiences, industry exposure, and leadership development opportunities to prepare them for an evolving
business landscape.About IBA Karachi: IBA Karachi is an institution par excellence with a 70-year legacy of Visionary Leadership,
Academic Excellence & creating a Sustainable Impact. It boasts a proud 20,000+ Alumni network working in
leading organizations and leadership positions across Pakistan. IBA comprises three unique schools: School of
Business Studies (SBS), School of Economics & Social Sciences (SESS), and School of Mathematics & Computer
Science (SMCS). This strategic expansion features IBA’s commitment to advancing Leadership, Excellence &
Impact across diverse fields.
