Karachi JANUARY 29, 2025: IBA proudly hosted Mr. José Antonio de Ory, Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan, and Dr. Lucia Egea, Vice Dean, Executive MBA Programs, IE Business School, for a meeting organized by IBA School of

Business Studies (IBA-SBS) at the IBA Main Campus.

The discussion was attended by Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA; Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean, IBA-

SBS; Dr. Muhammad Shafique, Program Director, MBA & Executive MBA Programs; Dr. Nida Aslam Khan,

Chairperson, Marketing Department; Dr. Hilal Anwar Butt, Chairperson, Finance Department; Dr. Sahar Awan,

Chairperson, Management Department; Dr. Sharjeel Hasnie, Chairperson, Accounting &

Law Department; Dr. Kanza Sohail, Lecturer, and Dr. Ashar Saleem, Assistant Professor and Director Graduate Programs, IBA-SBS. Dr. Egea shared insights into IE Business School’s innovative approach, highlighting its blended learning model,

project-based education, and corporate partnerships that equip Executive MBA students with practical

problem-solving skills. Additionally, she discussed opportunities in sports management education regarding its

growing relevance and the potential for integrating it within business programs. She also engaged in discussions

on undergraduate business education, sharing best practices and exploring ways to enhance experiential

learning at IBA. Ambassador Antonio de Ory emphasized Spain’s commitment to strengthening educational and

cultural ties with Pakistan, fostering greater collaboration between institutions.

IBA remains dedicated to expanding international partnerships, providing students with global learning

experiences, industry exposure, and leadership development opportunities to prepare them for an evolving

business landscape. About IBA Karachi: IBA Karachi is an institution par excellence with a 70-year legacy of Visionary Leadership,

Academic Excellence & creating a Sustainable Impact. It boasts a proud 20,000+ Alumni network working in

leading organizations and leadership positions across Pakistan. IBA comprises three unique schools: School of

Business Studies (SBS), School of Economics & Social Sciences (SESS), and School of Mathematics & Computer

Science (SMCS). This strategic expansion features IBA’s commitment to advancing Leadership, Excellence &

Impact across diverse fields.