Hamid Ismail Foundation Tape Ball Cricket Tournament end

KARACHI – The closing ceremony of the Tape Ball Cricket Tournament presented by Hamid Ismail Foundation (HIF) took place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Annu Bhai Park in Nazimabad, Karachi. The ceremony included an award distribution to the winning teams and a musical performance by a renowned music artist, Asim Azhar.  

Many notable personalities attended the ceremony including Mr. Hamid M. Ismail, Founder of HIF, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Head of MQM Organization Restoration Committee; and Firdous Shameem Naqvi, Member National Assembly. 

The Tape Ball Tournament had commenced on November 30, 2019 and welcomed 48 teams from all over the city. The winner and runners-up of the tournament were awarded prizes worth Rs. 100,000. The aim of this initiative was to engage the youth of Pakistan in healthy sports activities and to provide them with a platform to display their talent. 

Hamid Ismail Foundation is a non-profit organization which was founded by Mr. Hamid Ismail. The aim of the foundation is to work towards quality education, environmental sustainability, healthy entertainment opportunities, and women empowerment. HIF has been actively involved in organizing activities and implementing projects that reflect their values.

