Hamdard Foundation
PAKISTAN

Hamdard Foundation donates blankets to the poor and needy people

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, as usual, has distributed woolen blankets valuing near about Rs. One Crore among the poor and needy people, living in the outskirts of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and in different areas of Azad Kashmir on the eve of winter season in order to provide them relief against harsh cold weather.

Under the instructions of Mrs Sadia Rashid and Farrukh Imdad respectively President and Director General of Hamdard Pakistan, Syed Muhammad Arsalan, Director, HR and Administration, Hamdard supervised the campaign of blankets’ distribution and workers of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan have vehemently complete this task.

Dr. Naseem Assistant District Health Officer, Azad Kashmir on behalf of Hamdard distributed the blankets in Jatlan, Sahang, Khukhran and Jhangian kotta and former senator and member, Organizing Committee, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Ms Roshan Khursheed Bhrocha distributed the blankets in Sheikhan, Khroatabad, Pushtoonabad, Shaldrah, Sirki Road, Nawankhali and others.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Foreign Minister
PAKISTAN

Foreign Minister urges Kuwait to exempt Pakistan from visa restrictions

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the Kuwaiti authorities to soften its visa policy for the Pakistani community. He highlighted the issue during a meeting with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah in Kuwait. They discussed Pak-Kuwait bilateral relations and issue of visa restrictions. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistani workforce […]
PAKISTAN

Stranded Russian climber ‘hallucinated’ during Pakistan ordeal

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

London: A Russian climber who spent six days stranded on a mountain after his climbing partner fell to his death has described how he hallucinated that he had returned safely home, as avalanches continued around him, British media reported on wednesday. Alexander Gukov was stuck at a height of nearly 6,300m (20,670ft) at Latok 1 […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan will soon emerge as world economic power: Raheel Sharif

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

RIYADH: Former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif says Pakistan will soon emerge as the economic power of the world. He was special guest of honor in a program at the Embassy of Pakistan here to celebrate independence day of Pakistan, reported the Saudi Gazette. Speaking on the occasion Gen Raheel Sharif said, “Pakistan is […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.