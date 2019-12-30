Hamdard Foundation donates blankets to the poor and needy people

KARACHI – Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, as usual, has distributed woolen blankets valuing near about Rs. One Crore among the poor and needy people, living in the outskirts of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and in different areas of Azad Kashmir on the eve of winter season in order to provide them relief against harsh cold weather.

Under the instructions of Mrs Sadia Rashid and Farrukh Imdad respectively President and Director General of Hamdard Pakistan, Syed Muhammad Arsalan, Director, HR and Administration, Hamdard supervised the campaign of blankets’ distribution and workers of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan have vehemently complete this task.

Dr. Naseem Assistant District Health Officer, Azad Kashmir on behalf of Hamdard distributed the blankets in Jatlan, Sahang, Khukhran and Jhangian kotta and former senator and member, Organizing Committee, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Ms Roshan Khursheed Bhrocha distributed the blankets in Sheikhan, Khroatabad, Pushtoonabad, Shaldrah, Sirki Road, Nawankhali and others.

