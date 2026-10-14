October 14, 2026

Gul-e-Sadrung: Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia’s Urdu Poetry Collection Published in Lahore

Web Desk October 14, 2026
Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia, author of the Urdu poetry collection Gul-e-Sadrung.

Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia’s Urdu poetry collection Gul-e-Sadrung published in Lahore.

Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia has published her Urdu poetry collection, Gul-e-Sadrung, in Lahore. The book adds to her literary contributions in Urdu and Persian.

Dr Uzma serves as an associate professor in the Persian Department at Oriental College, University of the Punjab, Lahore. She also researches Allama Iqbal’s thought and explores mysticism.

According to the press release, Dr Uzma is the only Pakistani literary figure whose two books have appeared in Iran. One of these books is a Persian poetry collection.

She has also served several linguistic, literary and academic organisations in Pakistan, Iran and the United Kingdom. Through these roles, she has contributed to literary and cultural exchange.

Dr Uzma Receives Literary Recognition

Dr Uzma recently received the Sharif Academy Literary Award from Sharif Academy in Germany. Several other institutions have also recognised her academic and literary work.

A few months ago, Karachi-based literary association Bazm-e-Zabaan Fehmi conferred the title “Bulbul-e-Pakistan” (Nightingale of Pakistan) on her.

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The association recognised her dedicated efforts to promote Urdu and Persian languages and literature. It also acknowledged her work to strengthen cordial relations between the people of Pakistan and Iran.

Gul-e-Sadrung Adds to Her Literary Work

The publication of Gul-e-Sadrung marks another milestone in Dr Uzma’s literary journey. The collection brings her Urdu poetry to readers and reflects her continued engagement with language, culture and scholarship.

Her work across Pakistan, Iran and the United Kingdom highlights her involvement in literary and academic circles beyond national borders.

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