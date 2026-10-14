TDAP Trains Help Desk Officials to Strengthen Exporter Support

TDAP conducts virtual training to strengthen Help Desk support for Pakistan’s exporters.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has completed a two-day virtual training programme for Help Desk officials at chambers of commerce and industry across Pakistan.

Held on October 12 and 13, the programme featured four sessions. It aimed to improve the officials’ ability to guide exporters and address their trade-related queries.

Training Covers Export Procedures and Regulations

On the first day, participants explored how to do business in Pakistan. The sessions covered TDAP’s Annual Business Plan (ABP) 2026–27, export procedures, regulatory requirements and export documentation.

Officials also learned about the Registered Exporter (REX) system and the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP). These topics help exporters understand relevant trade requirements and preferential market access arrangements.

Officials Learn to Use Trade Data Tools

The second day focused on trade statistics and digital resources. Participants learned how to access and use trade data from PRAL, the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and TDAP.

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The training also provided step-by-step guidance on the International Trade Centre’s Trade Map platform. This tool helps users explore international trade flows and market data.

In addition, TDAP introduced its Preferential Trade Access Database (PTAD), a pilot project covering Pakistan’s trade and tariff lines. The database includes preferential and duty-free tariff lines under the country’s bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

Focus on Exporter Queries and Help Desk Services

The programme also addressed common exporter queries and demonstrated the use of the Help Desk Dashboard. These sessions aimed to improve the consistency and efficiency of support services.

TDAP has established Help Desks at prominent chambers of commerce and industry to provide exporters with practical guidance. The authority says it will continue to strengthen the officials’ capacity to support Pakistan’s exporting community.

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