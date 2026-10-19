GTCPrime Concludes iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026 with Industry Insights and New Connections

GTCPrime team at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026, where the company participated as a Gold Sponsor.

GTCPrime has concluded its participation as a Gold Sponsor at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026, held on October 8 and 9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

During the two-day event, the company welcomed clients, partners and industry professionals at Booth 14. Discussions focused on market developments and the changing investment needs of clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

GTCPrime Chief Analyst Jameel Ahmad also joined a panel discussion titled “The Future of Wealth Is East: Why Hong Kong Matters More Than Ever.” The session brought together experts from private banking, wealth management, financial technology and family offices.

Panelists examined Hong Kong’s position as a leading wealth management centre amid the growing shift of global wealth towards Asia.

Panel Examines the Future of Wealth Management

The discussion covered four key areas shaping the financial industry.

Global capital flows: Speakers explored why Hong Kong continues to attract international capital, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

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WealthTech and artificial intelligence: Panelists discussed how digital platforms and AI-powered advisory services are transforming wealth management and client engagement.

Greater Bay Area opportunities: The session examined the region’s potential to support cross-border investment and create new opportunities for economic growth.

Changing investor expectations: Speakers considered how wealth managers are responding to increasingly digital and globally connected investors. These clients also seek stability, transparency and well-regulated financial centres.

Connecting Global Financial Markets

Headquartered in Dubai, GTCPrime serves clients in more than 100 countries. Its participation at the Hong Kong expo reflected the company’s international outlook and engagement with financial markets across different regions.

Both Dubai and Hong Kong serve as international financial hubs. They connect investors, financial institutions and markets across borders.

The exchange of perspectives at iFX Expo Hong Kong provided an opportunity to discuss emerging market trends and changing client expectations. It also highlighted Hong Kong’s continuing importance as global wealth management and investment activity increasingly focus on Asia.

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